Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $175

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] plunged by -$3.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $168.00 during the day while it closed the day at $165.25. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Advance Auto Parts Recognized for Excellence in Corporate Citizenship During U.S. Chamber Foundation’s 21st Annual Citizens Awards.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center named Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, the winner of the 21st Annual Citizens Award, in the category of sustainability. This prestigious program recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility, environmental sustainability and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy and sustainable future.

Advance Auto Parts received the Citizens Award for its Driving Hope program, which partners with the nonprofit Good360 to divert unwanted auto parts products from landfills and to use that product to support educational opportunities for vulnerable populations.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock has also loss -2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAP stock has inclined by 4.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.08% and gained 4.91% year-on date.

The market cap for AAP stock reached $11.46 billion, with 68.97 million shares outstanding and 67.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 947.48K shares, AAP reached a trading volume of 905847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $176.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $183 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AAP stock trade performance evaluation

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, AAP shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.73 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.02, while it was recorded at 170.71 for the last single week of trading, and 145.50 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.00 and a Gross Margin at +43.82. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.36. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. posted 1.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 11.45%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,084 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,357,179, which is approximately 0.156% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,496,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.03 million in AAP stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $689.26 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly -2.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 4,150,142 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 5,076,414 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 57,844,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,071,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,179,870 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 803,379 shares during the same period.