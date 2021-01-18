AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell -0.88% so far this year. What now?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.23 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that AdaptHealth Corp. to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced that Luke McGee, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am EST. The virtual conference will be held from January 11-14, 2021.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth’s website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth’s website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock is now -0.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AHCO Stock saw the intraday high of $37.94 and lowest of $36.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.76, which means current price is +15.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 673.11K shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 918029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $45.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on AHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has AHCO stock performed recently?

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 226.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.17, while it was recorded at 37.05 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.82 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 14.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$5,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdaptHealth Corp. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 15.58%.

Insider trade positions for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $954 million, or 37.20% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: ASSURED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,647,353, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,894,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.55 million in AHCO stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $64.56 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 11211.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 15,075,268 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 238,412 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,315,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,629,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,073,003 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 143,561 shares during the same period.