AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] gain 10.36% so far this year. What now?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] slipped around -2.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.41 at the close of the session, down -4.78%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that 2020 Canadian IPO mixed results – number (77) down, amount ($5.55B) up driven by PE-backed IPOs.

While the US initial public offering (IPO) and special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) market experienced an unprecedent boom in 2020, Canadian IPO market continued to struggle with mixed results.

77 IPOs including capital pool companies (CPCs) and SPACs were completed in 2020 on four Canadian stock exchanges, raising $5.55 billion in aggregate gross proceeds, or excluding CPCs and SPACs, 43 IPOs for $4.85 billion.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 999293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $51.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 607.15.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL], while it was recorded at 42.29 for the last single week of trading.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.46. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.04.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now -26.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.35. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of -$20,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 45 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 45 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.