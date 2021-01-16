why Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.10

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] jumped around 0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.73 at the close of the session, up 6.92%. The company report on December 29, 2020 that Pitney Bowes Announces Pricing Update for Delivery Services as Parcel Volumes Continue to Surge into 2021.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, announced that pricing adjustments implemented on its Standard and Cross Border Delivery services during the peak 2020 shipping season will be reinstated effective January 25, 2021 to account for unprecedented parcel volumes and COVID-19-related operating expenses continuing into the new year. The pricing will remain in effect until further notice.

“2020 was a record year for delivery volumes and we anticipate the pace of those volumes to continue well into 2021 and beyond,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “At the same time, increased labor and transportation costs, in addition to safety measures arising from the pandemic will continue to add operating costs for the foreseeable future. We’re committed to simple, transparent pricing and are making our clients aware of this adjustment now, so they can better plan for their own shipping expenses in 2021.”.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock is now 25.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.155 and lowest of $7.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.70, which means current price is +25.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 4498804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 41.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 177.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.01, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,036.12. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,015.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of $3,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI.

There are presently around $991 million, or 79.60% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,208,898, which is approximately -0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,104,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.22 million in PBI stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $56.62 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 35.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 16,733,228 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 19,171,797 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 92,354,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,259,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,857,243 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 441,432 shares during the same period.