why Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.49

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE: MBT] jumped around 0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.44 at the close of the session, up 4.08%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Mobile TeleSystems PJSC to Host Earnings Call.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71706.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock is now 5.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MBT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.455 and lowest of $9.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.00, which means current price is +5.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, MBT reached a trading volume of 4742234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBT shares is $10.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBT in the course of the last twelve months was 317.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has MBT stock performed recently?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, MBT shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.21. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for MBT is now 20.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 102.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,507.88. Additionally, MBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,244.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] managed to generate an average of $799,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company go to 0.13%.

Insider trade positions for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]

Positions in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE:MBT] by around 14,655,192 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 25,847,568 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 209,584,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,087,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,710,146 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,987,095 shares during the same period.