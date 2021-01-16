Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Stock trading around $12.38 per share: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] jumped around 1.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.38 at the close of the session, up 8.98%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Love’s New Normal: Zulily Shows What Is Top of Mind for Moms – “Me Time” Is The Most Desired Gift for Valentine’s Day.

Research from the Seattle-based online retailer reveals new love languages discovered amid the pandemic: laughs through likes, heroic homemaking, gamifying togetherness, meal prep magic and sweatpant sweethearts.

Roses and chocolates might be traded in for a bath bomb and Vitamin-C serum this Valentine’s Day. A new survey from online retailer Zulily, reveals how couples are expressing and feeling the love in new ways amid the pandemic.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock is now 12.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $12.505 and lowest of $11.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.89, which means current price is +20.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 4885298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $9, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.65. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.87 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.41. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$18,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to 5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $4,547 million, or 97.50% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,312,174, which is approximately -1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,879,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.42 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $237.45 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 21.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 54,585,344 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 52,979,877 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 259,753,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,318,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,561,059 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 24,860,199 shares during the same period.