Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Is Currently -2.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] loss -2.56% or -0.82 points to close at $31.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4813752 shares. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Pan American Silver provides release dates for 2021 guidance, 2020 preliminary production and full year 2020 audited results.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) will announce 2021 guidance and preliminary 2020 production results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held the same day.

Conference call and webcast details:.

It opened the trading session at $32.10, the shares rose to $32.5094 and dropped to $30.893, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAAS points out that the company has recorded -4.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -193.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 4813752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $42.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $34 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.62. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.54, while it was recorded at 33.37 for the last single week of trading, and 30.39 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.84. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of $11,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pan American Silver Corp. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 35.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $3,191 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,398,857, which is approximately 3.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,005,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.18 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.65 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -8.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 11,667,132 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 12,724,649 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 77,974,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,366,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,696,488 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,338,829 shares during the same period.