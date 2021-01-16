Market cap of Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] reaches 87.17B – now what?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] price surged by 2.43 percent to reach at $7.21. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Snowflake and Saturn Cloud Announce Partnership To Bring 100x Faster Data Science to Millions of Python Users.

Data scientists now have the highest performance solution for cloud data warehousing and data science, all in one place.

Snowflake Computing (NYSE: SNOW), the leading cloud data warehouse company, and Saturn Cloud, the leader in lightning-fast data science, have announced a strategic alliance and integration of products to usher in the highest-speed tooling for data science and machine learning teams.

A sum of 4577908 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.43M shares. Snowflake Inc. shares reached a high of $313.48 and dropped to a low of $300.01 until finishing in the latest session at $303.76.

The one-year SNOW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.57. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $299.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 22.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 178.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.57.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 300.84, while it was recorded at 297.39 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.26 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.65.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -58.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.93. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Insider Position Details

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 65,928,663 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 19,704 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 17,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,930,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 324 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,926,581 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,704 shares during the same period.