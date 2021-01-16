HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Stock trading around $22.40 per share: What’s Next?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.13%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, HUYA stock rose by 8.32%. The one-year HUYA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.31. The average equity rating for HUYA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.23 billion, with 230.01 million shares outstanding and 68.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, HUYA stock reached a trading volume of 4743882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $26.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HUYA shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

HUYA Stock Performance Analysis:

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, HUYA shares gained by 10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.70, while it was recorded at 21.39 for the last single week of trading, and 21.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HUYA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.17 and a Gross Margin at +17.13. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.17. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] managed to generate an average of $36,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

HUYA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HUYA Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to 7.18%.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,791 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,192,365, which is approximately 39.731% of the company’s market cap and around 2.39% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 7,979,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.74 million in HUYA stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $175.5 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 333.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 24,650,801 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,491,414 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,835,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,977,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,340,720 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,557,503 shares during the same period.