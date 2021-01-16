For Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.10 during the day while it closed the day at $17.94. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Hyliion Appoints Sherri Baker as Chief Financial Officer.

Baker brings nearly two decades of financial leadership with publicly traded firms and strong understanding of advanced engineering and manufacturing operations to Hyliion.

Baker succeeds Greg Van de Vere, who will retire after serving nearly four years with Hyliion.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock has also gained 0.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYLN stock has declined by -38.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.51% and gained 8.86% year-on date.

The market cap for HYLN stock reached $2.84 billion, with 153.90 million shares outstanding and 79.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 4678379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 1.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.68, while it was recorded at 17.38 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137 million, or 17.00% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.53 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $7.29 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 1774.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 7,338,414 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,220,670 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,926,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,632,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,827,198 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,158,820 shares during the same period.