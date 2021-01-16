Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] is 18.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE: ESGC] gained 10.77% on the last trading session, reaching $2.16 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Eros Now Partners with 2020 Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament for Live Streaming and Title Sponsorship of Team Abu Dhabi.

Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), announced a streaming and branding partnership with 2020 Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament, the fourth edition of the tournament and the second held in Abu Dhabi. Eros Now is also the official team sponsor of Team Abu Dhabi. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will LIVE stream the popular cricket tournament in significant international markets, such as Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada.

India’s online video market, according to a recent report by Media Partners Asia, is expected to reach $4 billion by 2025, and sports viewership will be instrumental to this growth. Cricket fans, worldwide, have been exploring the best of tournaments on streaming platforms and are willing to pay for premium content. The addition of the Abu Dhabi T10 live-stream to Eros Now should drive incremental platform usage and boost the brand’s growth among global cricket fans.

Eros STX Global Corporation represents 132.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $457.92 million with the latest information. ESGC stock price has been found in the range of $1.97 to $2.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ESGC reached a trading volume of 4691149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros STX Global Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for ESGC stock

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.13. With this latest performance, ESGC shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eros STX Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eros STX Global Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESGC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]

There are presently around $116 million, or 30.40% of ESGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESGC stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 7,965,334, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.44% of the total institutional ownership; JEEREDDI INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 7,277,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.72 million in ESGC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.63 million in ESGC stock with ownership of nearly 101.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE:ESGC] by around 20,902,651 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,092,503 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,922,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,917,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESGC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,628,133 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,448 shares during the same period.