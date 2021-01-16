Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] moved up 0.94: Why It’s Important

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BPY] closed the trading session at $17.16 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.9768, while the highest price level was $17.205. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY, TSX: BPY.UN) announced that its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released before the market open on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to participate in the company’s live conference call reviewing the results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM (ET). Scheduled speakers are Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Davis.

Along with the earnings news release, an updated supplemental information package will be available on the company’s website, bpy.brookfield.com, before the market open on February 2, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.59 percent and weekly performance of 1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, BPY reached to a volume of 4725276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPY shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock. On August 05, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BPY shares from 27 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, BPY shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.59, while it was recorded at 16.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.61 and a Gross Margin at +57.00. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Total Capital for BPY is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 356.79. Additionally, BPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] managed to generate an average of $43,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $3,472 million, or 59.30% of BPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPY stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 101,099,269, which is approximately 16.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 24,966,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.42 million in BPY stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $189.88 million in BPY stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BPY] by around 17,986,085 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 34,260,899 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 150,059,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,306,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 951,662 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 946,734 shares during the same period.