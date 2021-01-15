Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Revenue clocked in at $681.60 million, up 25.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] closed the trading session at $21.35 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.985, while the highest price level was $21.66. The company report on December 29, 2020 that Yatsen Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Sensient Technologies.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sensient Technologies Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation (China) Limited (“Sensient”) to jointly establish Innovative Color Laboratories with operations in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore.

Through this collaboration, Sensient will channel its global laboratory experience to create new formulated solutions that match cosmetic trends in China and worldwide. Yatsen will contribute its vast experience in cosmetics and skincare to deliver innovative beauty products.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, YSG reached to a volume of 3226969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.74.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.49.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG], while it was recorded at 19.07 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.49.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.67. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.