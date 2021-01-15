why Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.05

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.1399 during the day while it closed the day at $1.88. The company report on January 8, 2021 that VERB Technology Ranked #1 by Social Selling News’ Rankings for Direct Selling Apps.

VERB’s industry-leading sales enablement platform continues to gain traction with enterprise clients as provider with the most number of direct selling clients.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, announced that it was ranked first in Social Selling News’ January 2021 The Ranks list for companies that provide apps for direct selling, ranked by the number of clients invoiced over the past 12 months. VERB led the list with 103 direct selling clients, almost double its closest competitors, confirming its dominant position in the direct selling industry.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock has also gained 7.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERB stock has inclined by 62.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.26% and gained 13.94% year-on date.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $85.80 million, with 41.22 million shares outstanding and 39.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 864.92K shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 1770590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 32.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4100, while it was recorded at 1.8640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2697 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.00 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.92.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -221.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -262.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.47. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -169.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.80% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,024,896, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 659,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in VERB stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.56 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,112,684 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 613,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,726,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,636,950 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.