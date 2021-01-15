why Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.33

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] traded at a high on 01/14/21, posting a 4.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.84. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Royal Caribbean Launches New Adventures From Barbados.

Grandeur of the Seas Debuts Three Distinct Itineraries to the Sought-after Islands of the Southern Caribbean, beginning December 2021.

Royal Caribbean International will for the first time call Barbados “home” next winter, offering travelers fresh ways to experience the southern Caribbean on Grandeur of the Seas. Three distinct 7- and 14-night itineraries will each feature a unique lineup of bucket-list destinations – including three new ports of call in the islands of Tobago, Trinidad and St. Vincent. Showcasing the natural beauty and cultures of the region, weeklong sailings will island hop to a different destination every day or offer late-night stays in the famed ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. Grandeur’s longer escapes will tout an overnight stay in Aruba coupled with visits to Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, among others.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5190769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Caribbean Group stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.21%.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $17.25 billion, with 214.16 million shares outstanding and 187.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 5190769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $68.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on RCL stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RCL shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.83, while it was recorded at 73.13 for the last single week of trading, and 58.68 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.16.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.46. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of $22,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

There are presently around $10,050 million, or 61.60% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,607,131, which is approximately 18.941% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,161,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $928.43 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 12,401,867 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 10,219,069 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 109,896,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,517,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,693,534 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,387,350 shares during the same period.