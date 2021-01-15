why Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.00

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] surged by $3.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.79 during the day while it closed the day at $23.35. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Desktop Metal Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, announced it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Monday, January 11, 2021 the Company will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Members of management will present at 10:45 – 11:25 a.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings for institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock has also gained 15.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DM stock has inclined by 118.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 120.49% and gained 35.76% year-on date.

The market cap for DM stock reached $5.17 billion, with 226.70 million shares outstanding and 26.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 7193133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 259.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.02. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 36.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.53, while it was recorded at 21.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $404 million, or 36.70% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 1,868,070, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 1,167,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.27 million in DM stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $23.55 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -16.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 9,602,209 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 17,852,077 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,139,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,314,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,491,158 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,129,798 shares during the same period.