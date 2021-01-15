why AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $91.25

AeroVironment Inc. [NASDAQ: AVAV] jumped around 29.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $125.29 at the close of the session, up 30.28%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that AeroVironment to Acquire Arcturus UAV, Expanding Product Portfolio and Reach into Group 2 and 3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems Segments.

Total transaction value of $405 million in cash and stock.

Arcturus UAV’s complementary capabilities provide program diversification, increase key customer penetration and enhance shareholder value.

AeroVironment Inc. stock is now 44.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVAV Stock saw the intraday high of $127.7443 and lowest of $106.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.81, which means current price is +47.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 152.91K shares, AVAV reached a trading volume of 1049055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVAV shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for AeroVironment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AeroVironment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroVironment Inc. is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVAV in the course of the last twelve months was 45.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.50.

How has AVAV stock performed recently?

AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.82. With this latest performance, AVAV shares gained by 54.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.99 for AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.74, while it was recorded at 100.59 for the last single week of trading, and 74.02 for the last 200 days.

AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.05 and a Gross Margin at +42.00. AeroVironment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.25.

Return on Total Capital for AVAV is now 9.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, AVAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV] managed to generate an average of $50,230 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.AeroVironment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings analysis for AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AeroVironment Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -107.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AeroVironment Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for AeroVironment Inc. [AVAV]

There are presently around $2,304 million, or 78.90% of AVAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,390,951, which is approximately -3.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,404,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.24 million in AVAV stocks shares; and AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $197.12 million in AVAV stock with ownership of nearly -4.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroVironment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in AeroVironment Inc. [NASDAQ:AVAV] by around 1,287,814 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 1,676,241 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 15,424,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,388,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVAV stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,862 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 456,426 shares during the same period.