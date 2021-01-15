Wall Street Analyst Resumed Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grubhub Inc. [NYSE: GRUB] closed the trading session at $75.11 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.39, while the highest price level was $77.30. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Grubhub Taps Global Food and Sustainability Executive Devry Boughner Vorwerk as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced that Devry Boughner Vorwerk will be joining the company as chief corporate affairs officer, effective Jan. 19. Vorwerk will oversee brand, communications, government relations, public policy and sustainability for the company.

In the newly created role, she is responsible for developing a cohesive brand voice and fostering relationships across the industry to help drive growth and promote Grubhub’s continued commitment to supporting restaurants, drivers and diners. Vorwerk will lead the company’s communications and brand activities to further differentiate Grubhub and demonstrate its impact in communities across the country. She will also advance the business’ focus on sustainability and food security to strengthen Grubhub’s network and build on the company’s successful Donate the Change and Grubhub Community Relief Fund efforts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.13 percent and weekly performance of -2.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, GRUB reached to a volume of 1967211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $65.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grubhub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Grubhub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grubhub Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRUB in the course of the last twelve months was 56.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GRUB stock trade performance evaluation

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, GRUB shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.23, while it was recorded at 80.18 for the last single week of trading, and 66.97 for the last 200 days.

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.72. Grubhub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.41.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.07. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] managed to generate an average of -$6,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Grubhub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grubhub Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grubhub Inc. go to 62.07%.

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,450 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRUB stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 16,538,183, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,071,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.23 million in GRUB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $573.32 million in GRUB stock with ownership of nearly -3.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grubhub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Grubhub Inc. [NYSE:GRUB] by around 26,782,066 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 18,207,357 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 54,193,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,182,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,134,155 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 10,305,009 shares during the same period.