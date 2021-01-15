Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] traded at a high on 01/13/21, posting a 7.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.46. The company report on January 11, 2021 that GameStop Announces Additional Board Refreshment to Accelerate Transformation.

Aligns with Ryan Cohen of RC Ventures on the Immediate Appointment of Three New Directors with Significant E-Commerce and Technology Experience.

Confirms the Board’s Commitment to Supporting GameStop’s Pursuit of Growth and Market Leadership.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6085662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chewy Inc. stands at 6.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.48%.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $46.94 billion, with 409.26 million shares outstanding and 72.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 6085662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $91.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $90 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHWY stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 59 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 6.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.61. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 32.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.75 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.17, while it was recorded at 101.72 for the last single week of trading, and 58.47 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $45,280 million, or 90.10% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,858,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $727.48 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 20.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 22,078,753 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 18,288,239 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 362,268,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,635,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,957,709 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,668,388 shares during the same period.