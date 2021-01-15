Wall Street Analyst Initiated MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. What else is Wall St. saying

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.86 during the day while it closed the day at $3.81. The company report on December 22, 2020 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 8.00% Senior Notes due 2042.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the “Company”), announced that it has issued a notice of redemption (the “Redemption”) for all $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8.00% Senior Notes due 2042 (CUSIP No. 55272X 300) (the “Senior Notes”) on January 6, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Senior Notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Senior Notes, or $25 per $25 principal amount of the Senior Notes, plus unpaid interest, if any, accrued thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the Redemption should be directed to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation at 1-888-382-2721.

MFA Financial Inc. stock has also loss -0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFA stock has inclined by 29.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.54% and lost -2.06% year-on date.

The market cap for MFA stock reached $1.74 billion, with 453.32 million shares outstanding and 450.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, MFA reached a trading volume of 6759581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $3.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

MFA stock trade performance evaluation

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.68 and a Gross Margin at +94.07. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.49.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.45. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of $5,712,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MFA Financial Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $855 million, or 60.10% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,888,702, which is approximately -3.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,067,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.28 million in MFA stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $94.18 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -4.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 13,027,463 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 42,413,272 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 168,866,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,307,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,221,985 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,227,559 shares during the same period.