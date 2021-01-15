Saturday, January 16, 2021
Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] gained 0.48% or 0.09 points to close at $18.78 with a heavy trading volume of 6250169 shares. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Vertiv Names Erin Dowd Chief Human Resources Officer.

Building the growing global company team is among key priorities.

Vertiv, (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has named Erin Dowd the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

It opened the trading session at $18.87, the shares rose to $19.00 and dropped to $18.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRT points out that the company has recorded 35.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -295.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 6250169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $24.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.62.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.52, while it was recorded at 18.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co. go to 38.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

There are presently around $5,524 million, or 84.80% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 95,261,955, which is approximately -19.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,073,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.76 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $335.33 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 24.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 47,944,550 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 44,346,367 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 201,868,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,159,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,656,280 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,587,903 shares during the same period.

