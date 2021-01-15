U.S. Bancorp [USB] Is Currently -0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.42%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that U.S. Bank Acquires Debt Servicing and Securities Custody Services Client Portfolio of MUFG Union Bank.

U.S. Bank announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Debt Servicing and Securities Custody Services client portfolio of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Bank will acquire approximately 600 client relationships and $320 billion in assets under custody and administration.

“This transaction is a great fit for U.S. Bank. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to increase our presence on the West Coast and solidify our position as a leading provider of corporate trust, institutional trust and fund custody services,” said Gunjan Kedia, vice chair, U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services.

Over the last 12 months, USB stock dropped by -10.35%. The one-year U.S. Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.68. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.25 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, USB stock reached a trading volume of 6928827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $52.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 41 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 35.11.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.10 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.12, while it was recorded at 49.42 for the last single week of trading, and 38.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.80. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

USB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.12%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,156 million, or 75.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,402,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.39 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.84 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 571 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 42,755,091 shares. Additionally, 711 investors decreased positions by around 51,019,715 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,005,167,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,098,942,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,715,304 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,081 shares during the same period.