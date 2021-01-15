Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] Revenue clocked in at $65.30 million, up 20.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] price surged by 9.93 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Sonim Announces Software Development Relationship with Coforge.

Expected to reduce operating costs by outsourcing most of software development on current products.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM), announced a software development and asset purchase agreement with Coforge, a global IT solutions company based in India that serves large enterprise technology and communications deployments worldwide. As part of the agreement, Sonim has agreed to transfer its India-based software development resources to Coforge, which will have the responsibility to provide software development services to the company in the future. Additionally, Coforge has become a Sonim partner, focused on introducing Sonim devices as solutions to enterprise customers worldwide.

A sum of 5912671 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Sonim Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8999 and dropped to a low of $0.80 until finishing in the latest session at $0.87.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

SONM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.86. With this latest performance, SONM shares gained by 36.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.35 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6291, while it was recorded at 0.7944 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7941 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonim Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.62 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.22.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -79.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$64,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.89.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

SONM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 61.10% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 11,819,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 4,504,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.92 million in SONM stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $2.23 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly -28.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 5,452,895 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,084,769 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 21,233,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,770,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,660,753 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,882,712 shares during the same period.