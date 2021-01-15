Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain 11.34% so far this year. What now?

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] price surged by 6.84 percent to reach at $6.08. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Simon Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating.

Simon announced its achievement of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)’s WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for over 200 properties in the company’s portfolio. As a leader in the retail sector in achieving the rating, the strategies Simon has employed in reaching this milestone can advance health and safety by addressing challenges presented by COVID-19 while creating enhanced customer experiences.

A sum of 7371833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.50M shares. Simon Property Group Inc. shares reached a high of $95.7457 and dropped to a low of $89.31 until finishing in the latest session at $94.95.

The one-year SPG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.88. The average equity rating for SPG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $92.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 588.62.

SPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, SPG shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.87 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.93, while it was recorded at 87.78 for the last single week of trading, and 69.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Simon Property Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.98 and a Gross Margin at +58.44. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.13.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 93.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 976.89. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 878.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $607,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

SPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simon Property Group Inc. posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,579 million, or 84.80% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,289,512, which is approximately 9.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,890,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.47 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 36.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 27,262,958 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 33,481,922 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 208,646,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,391,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,864,072 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,049,836 shares during the same period.