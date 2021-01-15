ROTH Capital slashes price target on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] – find out why.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.38 at the close of the session, down -3.50%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Ongoing Phase I Clinical Trial for Inhalation Treatment of COVID-19 with Ampion is 55% Enrolled.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced its ongoing U.S. Phase I clinical trial for inhalation treatment of COVID-19 with Ampion (AP-014) is 55% enrolled.

The Phase I clinical trial is ongoing, with the primary focus to evaluate the impact of inhaled Ampion treatment in patients with respiratory distress due to COVID-19. Inhaled Ampion specifically targets inflammation in the lung and is currently being investigated to determine whether its use will improve the clinical outcome for patients with respiratory distress due to COVID-19.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -13.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMPE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.44 and lowest of $1.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.98, which means current price is +1.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 4214144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has AMPE stock performed recently?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2762, while it was recorded at 1.4260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8541 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Insider trade positions for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $26 million, or 12.00% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,000,123, which is approximately 12.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,581,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 million in AMPE stocks shares; and CVA FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, currently with $1.62 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,464,493 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,520,308 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 14,567,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,552,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 715,579 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,095 shares during the same period.