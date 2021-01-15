Rollins Inc. [ROL] Is Currently -6.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.72%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Rollins, Inc. Schedules Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2020 Results.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that it will release its unaudited fourth quarter and twelve months financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (internationally) with conference ID of 13714448. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, February 3, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (internationally), replay PIN number 13714448. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com.

Over the last 12 months, ROL stock rose by 59.82%. The one-year Rollins Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.83. The average equity rating for ROL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.14 billion, with 491.63 million shares outstanding and 220.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, ROL stock reached a trading volume of 1736958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $36.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $28.50 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Rollins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ROL stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ROL shares from 36.50 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 72.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.88, while it was recorded at 40.11 for the last single week of trading, and 33.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 31.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.47. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $13,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rollins Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

There are presently around $7,096 million, or 40.80% of ROL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,188,670, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 51.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,421,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.86 million in ROL stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $426.23 million in ROL stock with ownership of nearly 1.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rollins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL] by around 12,848,616 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 17,955,497 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 158,581,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,385,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,116 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,111,655 shares during the same period.