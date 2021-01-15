Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] – find out why.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] jumped around 1.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $53.14 at the close of the session, up 2.04%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Truist Announces Agreements to Sell its Institutional Retirement Business.

OneDigital acquires 401(k) investment advisory business.

Ascensus, Empower sign agreements to acquire 401(k) recordkeeping businesses.

Truist Financial Corporation stock is now 10.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TFC Stock saw the intraday high of $53.485 and lowest of $52.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.53, which means current price is +13.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 6206599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $53.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $48 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.51.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.46 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.71, while it was recorded at 51.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.16 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.64. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.16.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.91. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $54,644 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $51,780 million, or 74.40% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,470,141, which is approximately -1.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,883,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.67 billion in TFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.01 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -8.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 45,003,152 shares. Additionally, 610 investors decreased positions by around 40,693,084 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 888,704,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 974,400,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,919,999 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,917,445 shares during the same period.