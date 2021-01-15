QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain 27.20% so far this year. What now?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] closed the trading session at $3.04 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.015, while the highest price level was $3.12. The company report on January 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of NK, RNET, HMSY, and QEP Mergers.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NantKwest’s agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-nantkwest-inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.20 percent and weekly performance of 10.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 228.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, QEP reached to a volume of 5700208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QEP shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on QEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

QEP stock trade performance evaluation

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 25.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.34 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 1.30 for the last 200 days.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $410 million, or 60.10% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,399,131, which is approximately -3.305% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,877,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.19 million in QEP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $37.89 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 16,386,741 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 30,150,705 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 88,312,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,849,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,429,944 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,689,391 shares during the same period.