Piper Jaffray lifts OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] loss -0.67% or -0.03 points to close at $4.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6139216 shares. The company report on January 14, 2021 that OPKO Health’s BioReference Laboratories Introduces Scarlet Health™, an In-Home Diagnostic Service to Expand Digital Health Access.

Scarlet brings diagnostic service to patients’ homes, offices and other preferred locations, delivering an on-demand, safe and convenient diagnostic experience for patients and healthcare providers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), introduced Scarlet Health™, an in-home, fully integrated digital platform providing access to on-demand diagnostic services. Scarlet has been designed similarly to tools consumers use daily, in order to provide ease-of-use and ubiquitous conveniences.

It opened the trading session at $4.42, the shares rose to $4.64 and dropped to $4.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPK points out that the company has recorded 8.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -296.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, OPK reached to a volume of 6139216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. On June 21, 2016, analysts increased their price target for OPK shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for OPK stock

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.34. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.92.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now -9.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.57. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of -$51,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OPKO Health Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $849 million, or 30.40% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,342,695, which is approximately -2.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,858,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.21 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $111.44 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly -17.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 20,135,220 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 24,597,708 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 146,429,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,162,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,106,486 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,484,652 shares during the same period.