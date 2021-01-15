Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] gain 6.60% so far this year. What now?

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] price plunged by -5.76 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Perion Network to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results on February 9th, 2021.

Management to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11th.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers Synchronized Digital Branding solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – Ad Search, Social media and Display / Video, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

A sum of 1205969 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 661.28K shares. Perion Network Ltd. shares reached a high of $14.61 and dropped to a low of $13.3589 until finishing in the latest session at $13.57.

The one-year PERI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.1. The average equity rating for PERI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Perion Network Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PERI Stock Performance Analysis:

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, PERI shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Perion Network Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.89 and a Gross Margin at +34.55. Perion Network Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.93.

Return on Total Capital for PERI is now 9.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.64. Additionally, PERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] managed to generate an average of $32,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PERI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perion Network Ltd. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PERI.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99 million, or 38.60% of PERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PERI stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,039,217, which is approximately -4.431% of the company’s market cap and around 36.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,880,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.52 million in PERI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $11.27 million in PERI stock with ownership of nearly -1.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perion Network Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ:PERI] by around 1,133,332 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 426,207 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,757,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,317,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PERI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,399 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 76,442 shares during the same period.