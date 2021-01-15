Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] Is Currently 34.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] closed the trading session at $1.41 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.62. The company report on January 11, 2021 that PREIT Sets Stage for Next Phase of Evolution with Approval of 1,065 Apartment Units at Moorestown Mall.

Approval Sets the Stage for Asset Transformation; Closing on Land Sale.

PREIT (NYSE: PEI), announced that the Company will proceed with its plan to transform its properties into multi-use, sustainable districts with the execution of a rezoning agreement to allow for the addition of up to 1,065 multifamily units and a hotel at Moorestown Mall. Together, with plans to add several thousand units across its portfolio through the sale of land to multifamily developers, PREIT’s densification program is expected to generate over $150 million in proceeds which will serve as a new liquidity source and be used to reduce debt.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.00 percent and weekly performance of 36.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 143.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, PEI reached to a volume of 17453485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

PEI stock trade performance evaluation

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.89. With this latest performance, PEI shares gained by 33.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.66 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8935, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0027 for the last 200 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.13 and a Gross Margin at +34.79. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 409.04. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of $268,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 24.70% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,825,473, which is approximately -28.845% of the company’s market cap and around 17.67% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,462,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in PEI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.04 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly -78.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 4,993,824 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 18,930,057 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 1,185,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,738,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,194,334 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,155 shares during the same period.