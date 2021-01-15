Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] Is Currently 29.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] gained 29.29% on the last trading session, reaching $9.49 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Organogenesis Enrolls First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial of RMAT-Designated ReNu® for Knee Osteoarthritis.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ReNu®, a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft (ASA), for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA).

“We are very pleased to have initiated our ReNu pivotal Phase 3 trial,” said Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer for Organogenesis. “This significant milestone comes on the heels of the FDA’s RMAT designation underscoring the strength of our existing ReNu clinical evidence and its potential to address a largely unmet medical need. We look forward to leveraging our RMAT designation to work closely with the FDA to expedite the review of ReNu as the study progresses.”.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. represents 105.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.24 billion with the latest information. ORGO stock price has been found in the range of $9.06 to $10.5099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 558.31K shares, ORGO reached a trading volume of 5134175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for ORGO stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.05. With this latest performance, ORGO shares gained by 86.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.86 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.50.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now -22.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.63. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of -$48,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]

There are presently around $47 million, or 28.90% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,057,985, which is approximately -0.414% of the company’s market cap and around 54.00% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 751,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.13 million in ORGO stocks shares; and PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $6.42 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 26.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 886,439 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 286,708 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,807,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,980,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,806 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 81,975 shares during the same period.