Market cap of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] reaches 801.81M – now what?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] gained 4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $3.22 price per share at the time. The company report on December 23, 2020 that VBI Vaccines Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the filing of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the Company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults. The acceptance of the MAA filing begins the EMA’s review process.

“The EMA acceptance of our MAA marks an important milestone for VBI in our effort to enable broad access to our 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine, which we believe has the potential to be an important intervention in the fight to eliminate hepatitis B infections,” said Jeff Baxter, President & CEO. “We are committed to working collaboratively with the EMA during the regulatory process and we look forward to communicating developments related to the MAA throughout 2021.”.

VBI Vaccines Inc. represents 234.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $801.81 million with the latest information. VBIV stock price has been found in the range of $2.99 to $3.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, VBIV reached a trading volume of 4902801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2019, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 534.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for VBIV stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2075.96 and a Gross Margin at -310.09. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2467.94.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -42.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.47. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$438,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

An analysis of insider ownership at VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $407 million, or 57.80% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.48% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,560,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.76 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.37 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -6.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 33,650,987 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 5,626,371 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 87,035,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,313,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,688,945 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,313,047 shares during the same period.