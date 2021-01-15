Market cap of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] reaches 81.43B – now what?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] slipped around -0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $68.13 at the close of the session, down -0.39%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Its Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. This represents a 13% increase in the per share dividend compared to the Company’s previous dividend paid in March 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock is now -0.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TJX Stock saw the intraday high of $68.59 and lowest of $67.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.96, which means current price is +2.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 5714424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $74.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $64 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.18, while it was recorded at 69.00 for the last single week of trading, and 55.51 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.84.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.74. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $11,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 4.65%.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $72,634 million, or 92.50% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 102,102,434, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 97,613,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.65 billion in TJX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.52 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 66,028,765 shares. Additionally, 704 investors decreased positions by around 70,551,855 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 929,528,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,066,109,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,778,139 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 4,906,445 shares during the same period.