Market cap of Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] reaches 10.84M – now what?

Technical Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: TCCO] traded at a high on 01/14/21, posting a 23.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.83. The company report on December 28, 2020 that Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 26, 2020.

Technical Communications Corporation (NasdaqCM: TCCO) announced its results for the fiscal year ended September 26, 2020. For the year ended September 26, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(911,000), or $(0.49) per share, on revenue of $4,108,000, compared to net income of $631,000, or $0.34 per share, on revenue of $7,024,000 for the year ended September 28, 2019.

Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, “As stated in our previous quarters’ earnings reports, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to delay several projects that are in the pipeline, and those delays continue although we have experienced some limited progress toward the resumption of the procurement process. TCC and our customers have implemented substantial video communications in an effort to move the projects forward. We have seen evidence that certain countries are beginning to loosen restrictions, and TCC is preparing to increase its business development efforts as soon as it is allowed and safe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1103718 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Technical Communications Corporation stands at 10.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.57%.

The market cap for TCCO stock reached $10.84 million, with 1.85 million shares outstanding and 1.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 403.81K shares, TCCO reached a trading volume of 1103718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Technical Communications Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.31. With this latest performance, TCCO shares gained by 43.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.18 and a Gross Margin at +58.04. Technical Communications Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.17.

Return on Total Capital for TCCO is now -42.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.95. Additionally, TCCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] managed to generate an average of -$39,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Technical Communications Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of TCCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in TCCO stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $6000.0 in TCCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Technical Communications Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Technical Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:TCCO] by around 682 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 509 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 24,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCCO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 400 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.