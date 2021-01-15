Market cap of Fiserv Inc. [FISV] reaches 72.42B – now what?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] plunged by -$0.96 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $112.33 during the day while it closed the day at $110.24. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Financial Institutions Can Streamline New Round of PPP Lending with Fiserv.

Banks and credit unions can connect small businesses to needed funding with streamlined end-to-end lending solution.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is ready to help financial institutions facilitate paycheck protection loan applications and service loans made through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). New funding for the program was signed into law on December 27, 2020.

Fiserv Inc. stock has also loss -3.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FISV stock has inclined by 5.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.43% and lost -3.18% year-on date.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $72.42 billion, with 669.80 million shares outstanding and 581.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 6088110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $135.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $111 to $128. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.72, while it was recorded at 113.54 for the last single week of trading, and 103.08 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 17.52%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,873 million, or 92.10% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 105,425,667, which is approximately -4.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,899,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.0 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -2.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 521 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 57,504,449 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 57,344,844 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 500,836,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,685,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,667,140 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 9,888,843 shares during the same period.