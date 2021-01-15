Market cap of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] reaches 56.26M – now what?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CATB] closed the trading session at $2.71 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.39, while the highest price level was $2.78. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

— Cash and Cash Equivalents Totaled $52.9 Million as of September 30, 2020 –.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.64 percent and weekly performance of 11.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, CATB reached to a volume of 2084970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

CATB stock trade performance evaluation

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.07. With this latest performance, CATB shares gained by 32.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CATB is now -74.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.31. Additionally, CATB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] managed to generate an average of -$973,815 per employee.Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATB.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 40.60% of CATB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATB stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,047,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,115,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 million in CATB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.2 million in CATB stock with ownership of nearly 9.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CATB] by around 899,964 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 658,369 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,689,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,247,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,772 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 491,619 shares during the same period.