Market cap of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] reaches 3.84B – now what?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.20 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that AEO Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Meeting on January 21st.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will host a virtual investor meeting on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The company will issue a fourth quarter business update prior to the investor meeting.

The webcast event will begin at 11am Eastern Time and feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s executive leadership team. The event can be accessed in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com. A replay of the investor meeting will be archived and made available online on the company’s website.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is now 15.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEO Stock saw the intraday high of $23.68 and lowest of $23.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.61, which means current price is +17.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 5659273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AEO stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 10 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 75.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 21.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.29. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $4,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 0.77%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $4,418 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,504,789, which is approximately -7.683% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,154,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.19 million in AEO stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $278.4 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 9.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 45,965,381 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 34,603,672 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 109,850,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,419,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,208,749 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,511,956 shares during the same period.