Saturday, January 16, 2021
Market

Market cap of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] reaches 2.27B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] loss -3.54% or -0.45 points to close at $12.26 with a heavy trading volume of 1845037 shares. The company report on December 4, 2020 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with two ADSs representing five class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$10.50 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 4, 2020 under the ticker symbol “YQ.” The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,110,000 additional ADSs. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 17EdTech, are expected to be approximately US$287.7 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$330.9 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, YQ reached to a volume of 1845037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]:

Goldman have made an estimate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.70.

Trading performance analysis for YQ stock

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ], while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.18 and a Gross Margin at +57.30. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -237.23.

Return on Total Capital for YQ is now -131.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.65. Additionally, YQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] managed to generate an average of -$71,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

