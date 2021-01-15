Market Analysts see Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] gained 0.08% or 0.02 points to close at $24.76 with a heavy trading volume of 7882012 shares. The company report on January 14, 2021 that REPAY Announces Pricing of Upsized Convertible Notes Offering.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of its $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount. REPAY also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of REPAY, will not bear regular interest and will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before November 3, 2025, noteholders will have the right to convert their Notes only in certain circumstances and during specified periods. The Notes have an initial conversion rate of 29.7619 shares of REPAY’s Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $33.60 per share of REPAY’s Class A common stock), representing an initial conversion premium of approximately 40.0% above the public offering price of $24.00 per share in REPAY’s concurrent underwritten public offering of Class A common stock. The conversion rate is subject to adjustment in some events but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid special interest. Upon conversion, REPAY will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of its Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at its election.

It opened the trading session at $25.67, the shares rose to $26.00 and dropped to $24.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RPAY points out that the company has recorded -0.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -131.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 737.47K shares, RPAY reached to a volume of 7882012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAY shares is $29.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Repay Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Repay Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repay Holdings Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Trading performance analysis for RPAY stock

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, RPAY shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.89, while it was recorded at 25.60 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.61. Repay Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.27.

Return on Total Capital for RPAY is now -1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.92. Additionally, RPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] managed to generate an average of -$164,741 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Repay Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repay Holdings Corporation go to 7.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]

There are presently around $1,693 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAY stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,122,269, which is approximately 146.965% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 5,010,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.07 million in RPAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.92 million in RPAY stock with ownership of nearly 38.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repay Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY] by around 22,289,088 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,232,615 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 41,857,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,378,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,077,995 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 662,915 shares during the same period.