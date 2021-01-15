Market Analysts see MetLife Inc. [MET] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] traded at a high on 01/14/21, posting a 2.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.57. The company report on January 15, 2021 that MetLife Names Merrilee Matchett as Head of Global Customer Service & Operations.

Customer-centric leader to enhance service experience for MetLife’s customers.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced that Merrilee Matchett will join the company as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Customer Service & Operations, effective March 29, 2021. Matchett will report to Bill Pappas, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6241635 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MetLife Inc. stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $46.57 billion, with 908.70 million shares outstanding and 762.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 6241635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $53.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $39 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.82 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.44, while it was recorded at 50.18 for the last single week of trading, and 39.19 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.39. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $120,388 per employee.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MetLife Inc. posted 1.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 3.36%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $34,538 million, or 77.40% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 68,401,513, which is approximately -2.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 66,743,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.14 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 30,032,702 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 45,350,857 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 594,356,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,740,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,098,160 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,119,825 shares during the same period.