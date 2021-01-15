Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain 1.40% so far this year. What now?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.59%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Magnite, Inc. – MGNI.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Magnite, Inc. (“Magnite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MGNI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Magnite and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, MGNI stock rose by 197.99%. The one-year Magnite Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -47.37. The average equity rating for MGNI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.56 billion, with 110.42 million shares outstanding and 106.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, MGNI stock reached a trading volume of 6436725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $21.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.64.

MGNI Stock Performance Analysis:

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.59. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 66.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 391.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.22, while it was recorded at 27.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magnite Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.29.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.11. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$57,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MGNI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnite Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNI.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,600 million, or 77.00% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 10,023,076, which is approximately 27.551% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,454,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.14 million in MGNI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $158.68 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly -7.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 21,877,344 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 12,397,684 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 49,230,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,505,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,259,389 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,308,665 shares during the same period.