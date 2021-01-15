Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] Stock trading around $8.05 per share: What’s Next?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 105.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 119.35%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application (NDA) submission for an indication to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in adult patients with type 2 diabetes with either worsening heart failure or additional risk factors for heart failure.

The feedback was provided in response to a request made by Lexicon following the completion of the SOLOIST and SCORED studies relating to the potential submission of an NDA based on the results of such studies, taking into account their early close-out and other considerations. This regulatory feedback clears a key hurdle for partnership discussions around sotagliflozin in heart failure and enables a potential NDA filing in 2021.

Over the last 12 months, LXRX stock rose by 88.97%. The one-year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -119.35. The average equity rating for LXRX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 107.31 million shares outstanding and 47.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, LXRX stock reached a trading volume of 162466833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LXRX shares from 3 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

LXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 119.35. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 170.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 304.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.88 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.81 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.40.

Return on Total Capital for LXRX is now 58.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 286.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] managed to generate an average of $707,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

LXRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXRX.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $839 million, or 92.00% of LXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 60,240,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,285,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.75 million in LXRX stocks shares; and ULYS, L.L.C., currently with $34.79 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 4,031,489 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 7,073,304 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 93,132,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,236,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,902 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,700 shares during the same period.