Lake Street slashes price target on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] – find out why.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] traded at a high on 01/14/21, posting a 9.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.36. The company report on January 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.- AQB.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 14, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4988051 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at 13.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.14%.

The market cap for AQB stock reached $669.56 million, with 38.91 million shares outstanding and 29.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, AQB reached a trading volume of 4988051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQB shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6695.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57.

How has AQB stock performed recently?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.37. With this latest performance, AQB shares gained by 53.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 371.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.25 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6976.96 and a Gross Margin at -2502.45. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7083.53.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.09. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$206,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Earnings analysis for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

Insider trade positions for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

There are presently around $305 million, or 50.30% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,253,912, which is approximately 28.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,860,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.86 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.56 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 106.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 8,635,060 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,419,287 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,776,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,831,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 508,261 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 105,226 shares during the same period.