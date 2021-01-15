KeyCorp [KEY] Is Currently -0.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.88 during the day while it closed the day at $18.79. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Rachael Sampson Named Director of Key4Women.

KeyBank has named Rachael Sampson as Senior Vice President, Director of Key4Women. Sampson will lead a nationwide network to promote and support women business owners and clients toward growth. Sampson, who has been with KeyBank for 15 years, previously served as relationship manager, Commercial Banking, for KeyBank’s Cincinnati Market.

“Rachael understands the importance of what it means to be a relationship-driven bank and how we can work with our clients to empower them,” said Tony Amador, leader of KeyBank’s Consumer Healthcare and Alternative Channel. “She’s going to bring that vision and skill set to Key4Women as we grow this network and find new ways to help women-owned businesses during these challenging times.”.

KeyCorp stock has also gained 3.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has inclined by 46.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.71% and gained 14.50% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $18.60 billion, with 976.47 million shares outstanding and 971.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.59M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 5631519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $17.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.77.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.41 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 18.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.99 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.10. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.48.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.86. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -0.66%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,876 million, or 83.90% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,818,185, which is approximately -3.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,568,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.16 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 75.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 62,746,916 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 52,761,580 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 676,192,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,701,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,857,754 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,671,587 shares during the same period.