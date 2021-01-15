Kellogg Company [K] fell -5.11% so far this year. What now?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] closed the trading session at $59.05 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.74, while the highest price level was $59.49. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Webcast.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2020 fourth quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.com at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.11 percent and weekly performance of -3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, K reached to a volume of 5614770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $68.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 34.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

K stock trade performance evaluation

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.66, while it was recorded at 59.26 for the last single week of trading, and 65.12 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.61. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.07.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 12.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 308.30. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $30,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kellogg Company [K] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.14%.

Kellogg Company [K]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,524 million, or 89.30% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 60,965,171, which is approximately -0.921% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,835,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in K stocks shares; and KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH, currently with $1.39 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 19,665,492 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 17,301,773 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 259,803,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,770,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,320,716 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,307,144 shares during the same period.