Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] Is Currently -3.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: JE] loss -3.36% or -0.19 points to close at $5.47 with a heavy trading volume of 1632611 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Just Energy Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70993.

It opened the trading session at $5.68, the shares rose to $5.73 and dropped to $5.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JE points out that the company has recorded -53.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, JE reached to a volume of 1632611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JE shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Just Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Just Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.25

Trading performance analysis for JE stock

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.51. With this latest performance, JE shares gained by 17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.28 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Just Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.75.

Return on Total Capital for JE is now 22.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.24. Additionally, JE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 272.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] managed to generate an average of -$338,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Just Energy Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]

There are presently around $43 million, or 17.89% of JE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JE stocks are: PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 2,907,702, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.79% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 2,511,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.74 million in JE stocks shares; and CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $4.75 million in JE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Just Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:JE] by around 7,702,035 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 506,605 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 301,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,907,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,805,951 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 413,618 shares during the same period.