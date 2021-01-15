Gogo Inc. [GOGO] Stock trading around $12.10 per share: What’s Next?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.57%. The company report on December 30, 2020 that Gogo Announces Board Leadership Transition.

Oakleigh Thorne Named Chairman; Hugh Jones Named Lead Independent Director.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) (“Gogo”) announced that Ronald LeMay has informed the Board of his intention to retire as Chairman and step down from the Board, effective December 31, 2020. Oakleigh Thorne has been elected to succeed Mr. LeMay as Chairman and will continue to serve as Gogo’s President and CEO. Current director Hugh Jones has been elected to serve as Lead Independent Director, also effective December 31, 2020. Following Mr. LeMay’s retirement, the Gogo Board will be comprised of eight directors.

Over the last 12 months, GOGO stock rose by 127.02%. The one-year Gogo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.8. The average equity rating for GOGO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 82.71 million shares outstanding and 40.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, GOGO stock reached a trading volume of 7629113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46.

GOGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 270.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 11.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gogo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.47.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$130,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

GOGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $472 million, or 44.70% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,726,814, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.16 million in GOGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.02 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly -17.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 7,202,295 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,529,432 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,258,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,990,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,547,286 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,162,133 shares during the same period.