GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] moved up 15.73: Why It’s Important

GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE: GIK] jumped around 2.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.55 at the close of the session, up 15.73%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Lightning eMotors Appoints Teresa Covington as its CFO.

With over 25 years of C-level experience in public and private companies, Covington poised to help Lightning as it transitions to being a public company and help the ‘fast-growing’ fleet electrification company succeed.

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets, announced Teresa Covington as its new chief financial officer. Covington will join Lightning’s senior leadership team and lead the company’s finance and investor relations teams as it transitions to being a public company as a result of its announced business combination with GigCapital3, Inc. (“GigCapital3”) (NYSE: GIK).

GigCapital3 Inc. stock is now 25.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GIK Stock saw the intraday high of $16.9898 and lowest of $14.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.86, which means current price is +31.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, GIK reached a trading volume of 5913766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigCapital3 Inc. is set at 1.25

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.75. With this latest performance, GIK shares gained by 35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.67 for GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 14.81 for the last single week of trading.

32 institutional holders increased their position in GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE:GIK] by around 11,633,028 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,633,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,633,028 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.