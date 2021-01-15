For The Macerich Company [MAC], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.53%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Macerich Announces Tax Treatment Of 2020 Dividends.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2020 on its Common Stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 Macerich paid dividends of $1.55 per share. The 2020 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:.

Over the last 12 months, MAC stock dropped by -47.70%. The one-year The Macerich Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.54. The average equity rating for MAC stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.02 billion, with 149.63 million shares outstanding and 149.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, MAC stock reached a trading volume of 6266637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $8 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

MAC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Macerich Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.92. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.67. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of $145,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

MAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,610 million, or 93.70% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,562,964, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,085,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.67 million in MAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $208.36 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly -17.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 8,996,133 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 17,933,225 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 98,760,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,689,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,344,729 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,781,066 shares during the same period.